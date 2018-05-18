× Authorities search for missing man in western Missouri lake

SMITHVILLE, Mo-Authorities are searching for a missing man at a lake on the northern edge of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

WDAF-TV reports that Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are looking for 37-year-old Charles Roe in an area of Smithville Lake that is known as Sailboat Cove. He didn’t return home after borrowing a boat from his grandfather Wednesday. Troopers say they searched the lake Thursday morning and found the boat, which was still running in neutral.

Several different agencies have been scouring the water and shoreline.