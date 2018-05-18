Dave Murray’s forecast and disco…THE WEEKEND…May 18-19, 2018

Finally…our tropical low pressure will fill and get kicked to the east and northeast…just in time for the weekend… as it goes…our summer weather pattern takes control after a one day break…partly sunny, warm and humid all weekend long…with some spot storms…but expect a lot of dry time…lets just keep an eye on the sky with outside plans…again a lot of dry time…little change in the pattern Monday and Tuesday…and increase in scattered rain and storms for Wednesday of next week…have a great weekend everyone…be safe