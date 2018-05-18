Firefighter and resident injured in St. Louis County house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- The Riverview Fire Protection District was called out to a home on Longridge Drive At Kimball Court just after midnight Thursday. The Battalion Chief says his crews were met with heavy fire and smoke.

An elderly couple was in the home when the fire started and the man was still trapped in the back bedroom. Two firefighters went to rescue him, while the woman who was also in the home when the fire started was able to make it out safely.

The chief says the man suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital. One firefighter was injured during the rescue and was taken to the hospital.

No word on the extent of the firefighter`s injuries or the conditions of both victims at this time.

Investigators believe the fire started in the basement where she was sleeping.