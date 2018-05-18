× Missouri 2018 legislative session ends

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The 2018 annual Missouri legislative session has ended with the passage of tax cuts for both individuals and corporations.

Lawmakers planned to open a special session within minutes to consider potentially impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens.

The Republican-led Legislature pushed through a range of tax code changes in the final hours of session.

Those include proposals to cut the individual income tax rate from 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent for most Missourians in January 2019, as well as a corporate income tax cut from 6.25 percent to 4 percent in 2020. To offset the loss in revenue, lawmakers want t pare down federal income tax deductions and change how multistate corporations calculate their taxable income.

Lawmakers also sent a proposed 10-cent gas tax increase to the Nov. 6 ballot for voters to consider. The money would go to road and bridge repairs and the Highway Patrol.