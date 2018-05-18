× Missouri AG Hawley says Greitens can’t hire lawyers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri attorney general says Gov. Eric Greitens’ office doesn’t have the legal authority to hire private attorneys to represent the office in potential impeachment proceedings.

Attorney General Josh Hawley said in a letter Friday that he must consent to the hiring of private attorneys to represent state offices. Hawley says Greitens’ office never asked him for permission before hiring attorneys Ross Garber and Eddie Greim.

Hawley’s letter was sent to Auditor Nicole Galloway, who has asked the governor’s office for information about the use of taxpayer dollars for the attorneys.

Greitens spokesman Parker Briden says it’s a long-established fact that the governor’s office has the ability to hire attorneys.

Garber is to be paid $320 an hour and Greim’s firm is to get $340 an hour.

The Governor’s office released the following statement in response to Hawley’s letter: