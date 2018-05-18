× Missouri bill on prevailing wage change passes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill to change the state’s prevailing wage law.

House lawmakers gave the measure final approval in a 97-46 vote Friday.

School districts, cities and other governmental entities currently must pay more than the state’s minimum wage for maintenance and construction work. The specific amount is determined by the type of work being done and a project’s location.

If enacted, the bill would change how some local minimum wages are calculated for public works projects. The bill would not impact projects worth less than $75,000.

Proponents say the proposal could help local governments save money. Opponents argue that the changes will hurt small contractors and workers.