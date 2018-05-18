Missouri House Committee sues Gov. Greitens campaign over subpoena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- The Special House Committee investigating Governor Greitens has sued his campaign to enforce them to comply with subpoenas.

The subpoenas seek documents as part of the committee`s investigation.

According to court filings, the Special House Committee wants to know if Greitens used two campaign groups—'Greitens For Missouri' and 'A New Missouri'- to quote circumvent Missouri's campaign finance disclosure laws.

Greitens faces a felony computer tampering charge for allegedly using a donors list from his mission continues charity to help raise money for his campaign.

The Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has turned over all of her investigative materials on the governor to the Special Committee.