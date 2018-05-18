× Missouri passes bill on college tuition hikes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri lawmakers have voted to give state colleges and universities more leeway to raise tuition.

The bill passed the Senate 24-8 and the House 109-31 on Friday. It would allow public universities to raise tuition by as much as 5 percent on top of hikes to keep up with inflation.

The additional 5 percent increase, however, would only be allowed if state funding had been cut the year before. Increases could also not be larger than the amount of the previous year’s cut.

Currently, state colleges can only use inflation rates to increase tuition.

The measure also requires unaccredited schools to notify potential students about their lack of accreditation, among other provisions.

The bill is SB 807.