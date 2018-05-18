Traffic updates: Rush-Hour in St. Louis

Missouri to launch special session on Greitens allegations

Missouri Governor-elect Eric Greitens gives a thumbs up to supporters as he takes the stage in Maryland Heights, Missouri during his "Thank You" tour of the State of Missouri on January 7, 2017. Greitans will take the oath of office to become Missouri's 56th Governor on January 9, 2017 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is shifting from a St. Louis courtroom to a Capitol committee room.

A special legislative session devoted to allegations against the Republican governor is scheduled to begin Friday evening. The key question during the 30-day session will be whether to impeach Greitens in an effort to oust him from office.

A St. Louis prosecutor dropped a felony charge earlier this week accusing Greitens of taking a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman in 2015.

Allegations of sexual misconduct are likely to be revived during the special session. Lawmakers also will be looking into whether Greitens misused a charity donor list for political fundraising and committed other campaign finance violations.

Attorneys for the governor want the right to question witnesses during legislative proceedings.