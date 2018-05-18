× Murder suspect found hanged inside Marion County jail

PALMYRA, Mo. – A murder suspect is dead after apparently killing himself inside a northeast Missouri jail.

The Quincy (Illinois) Herald-Whig reports that 37-year-old Timothy Brokes Jr. of Hannibal was found dead Thursday evening by workers at the Marion County jail in Palmyra. Sheriff Jimmy Shinn says Broke died by hanging. Corrections officer tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him.

Brokes was accused of a violent 2016 crime spree. He allegedly shot and ran over Aaron Gauch at a home near Hannibal on Jan. 12, 2016, then drove to a home in Hannibal and fatally shot Gauch’s 30-year-old wife, Brittany.

Brokes was arrested the next day in nearby Monroe City after allegedly shooting and injuring a police officer.