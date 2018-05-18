× No charge on Greitens on campaign finance report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Missouri prosecutor says he won’t be filing any charges against Gov. Eric Greitens related to a campaign finance report about his use of a charity donor list.

Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson issued a brief statement Friday confirming he received information from Attorney General Josh Hawley’s investigation into Greitens’ campaign.

Richardson said he decided not to file the criminal charge suggested by Hawley’s office. But he offered no explanation of why not and said he would have no further comment.

As part of a settlement with the Missouri Ethics Commission, Greitens’ campaign filed an amended finance report in 2017 indicating it had received a charity donor list from former campaign manager Danny Laub.

But testimony since then has pointed to Greitens as an original source of the list.