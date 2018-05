A shooter has been reported at Texas’ Santa Fe High School, the school district there said. The district is on lockdown.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 people roughly 30 miles southeast of Houston.

Developing story – more to come

DEVELOPING: School district on lockdown in Sante Fe, Texas due to incident at high school involving active shooter. pic.twitter.com/qZ7Gz86FiE — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018