SLPS substitute teacher accused of striking student in the face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis Public Schools teacher is charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Court documents filed in St. Louis Circuit Court accuse Gerrick Ingram Jr., 30, of striking a 10-year-old student's face with an open hand and pushing a table at the student's legs at Herzog Elementary School on May 2.

The school district immediately launched an investigation with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and put Ingram on administrative leave.

District officials have since said Ingram’s last day of employment was May 16, the day prosecutors filed charges. He was hired February 28 as a substitute teacher assistant.

"Saint Louis Public Schools is committed to the safety and education of our students, and we take all allegations of abuse or neglect seriously,” said Meredith Pierce, Interim Communications Director for Saint Louis Public Schools. “We investigate thoroughly in accordance with our policies and procedures and in cooperation with local law enforcement."