× State legislature starts potential impeachment session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers have opened a historic special session to consider whether to impeach Republican Gov. Eric Greitens for various allegations of wrongdoing.

Friday’s opening evening of the special session was largely procedural. But the monthlong session will delve into allegations of sexual misconduct, misuse of a charity donor list for political fundraising and potentially other campaign issues.

Greitens is fighting against a possible impeachment attempt.

He already faces a felony charge of tampering with computer data for allegedly disclosing The Mission Continues donor list to his political fundraiser in 2015 without the permission of the veterans’ charity he founded.

A prosecutor dropped a felony charge Monday stemming from Greitens’ conduct in an extramarital affair.

Another prosecutor decided Friday not to charge Greitens with filing a false campaign finance report.