Task force aims to get worst criminal offenders off the street before summer

ST. LOUIS - Law enforcement arrested more than 150 violent individuals across the St. Louis area this week in an effort to get the worst of the worst off the streets headed into summer.

The US Marshals Service started a task force to tackle the violent crime that has been plaguing St. Louis. Supervisor James Tapp said the marshals have teamed up with the city police department, county police department, as well as other municipalities and government agencies.

This week, they arrested 155 people with outstanding felony warrants.

“We served multiple warrants for murder, felony possession of firearms, sex offenses. We focused on gang members that are out there committing violent felonies,” Tapp said.

Tapp said while they serve the warrants people in the neighborhood have been receptive to what they are doing and thanking them as well. The task force will continue to serve warrants throughout the summer.