Vintage stores, hat shops see business boom thanks to royal wedding

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Local hat makers and staff at vintage shops said they are staying busy selling fascinators ahead of the royal wedding.

Fox 2 spoke to staff at The Vintage Haberdashery in Tower Grove Park who said they've had many people coming in to buy and rent a fascinator.

Laura Murer, the owner of Over the Top by Laura, said she has had last minute requests for a handmade fascinator. She said her pieces take anywhere from a few hours to 24 hours to construct.

The Fox 2 News in the Morning team had fun trying on the hats Friday.

Murer said while most hats take hours to put together if you ran out of time to order one you can likely make a simple one yourself. Many basic supplies for a fascinator can be purchased at craft stores.