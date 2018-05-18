× Water service restored after pipe break in southern Illinois

BENTON, Ill. – Officials say drinking water is flowing again to several southern Illinois communities after pipe break disrupted service and forced the closing of some schools and businesses.

The Rend Lake Conservancy District says crews completed work on a bypass pipe early Friday at its water plant near Benton. Repairs were finished later Friday on the 36-inch water distribution line that broke Wednesday evening.

The district provides water to more than 175,000 people in all or part of seven southern Illinois counties. District spokesman Larry Sanders says a boil water order will remain in place until Sunday afternoon.

The city of Marion ordered the Thursday afternoon closing of all hotels, restaurants, hair salons, bakeries and bars. Johnson City and Carterville ran out of water, forcing the closure of some schools.