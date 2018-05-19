× Fallen firefighters, including 1 from 1849, honored

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. – A memorial wall commemorating fallen Missouri firefighters is adding three names _ including one who died 169 years ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis firefighters John Kemper and Wells Colton, and Jeffery Sanders of Mayview are being added to the wall in Kingdom City in weekend ceremonies.

Kemper, a 25-year veteran, died a week after suffering injuries battling a house fire in July. Sanders died when the firetruck was struck by a vehicle.

Colton was a volunteer firefighter whose death was recently connected with the Great St. Louis Fire of 1849. The fire began on a steamboat, spread to 20 other steamers, and eventually destroyed several downtown buildings.

A retired firefighter recently connected his death to an explosion related to the fire.