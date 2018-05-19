Local company helps woman become more proactive in their households finances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A majority of married women (56%) still leave major financial planning and investment decisions to their spouse. This can lead to some nasty financial surprises in a divorce. Women need to get more involved to break the cycle of leaving the financial decision up to their spouses.

Laura J. Boedges, a wealth advisor with HighTower St. Louis, talks about financial recommendations and advice for women who want to become more proactive in taking care of their financial futures.

Laura holds the designations of Certified Divorce Financial Analyst™ (CDFA™) and the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®). Her diverse background and experience complement the HighTower St. Louis Wealth Advisors team approach. As a CDFA™, Laura’s focus is on helping divorcing couples create financial settlements that work not just for the present, but for the future as well.

For more information visit www.HighTowerSTL.com.