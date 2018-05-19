Local Royal Wedding viewing parties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHILOH, Ill. – Saturday’s highly anticipated Royal Wedding stunned millions as Meghan & Prince Harry exchanged vows. Brides-to-be across the globe are sure to begin emulating bridal trends from today’s ceremony for their own special day.

Where were you when you watched the historic event? Some local royal fans threw Royal Wedding viewing parties.

Camille Howard was one of those local fans who planned an elegant and classy viewing party for her family and friends to celebrate Meghan and Harry tying the knot. Howard and friends celebrated the nuptials in serious style with darling decorations, brunch and fantastic fantastic favors.