The Thread – Living In The Light

ST. LOUIS - Spring finally showed up, and we're getting outside and up close with some folks shining their light in our community in unique and amazing ways! See how Good News Brewing is creating community in O'Fallon, Missouri. Witness how The Nehemiah Program is working to help many in Ferguson achieve the dream of having a home. We're also suiting up with Timothy Lutheran Church as they build relationships in their neighborhood through beekeeping. Will Tim get along with the bees? Swarm to your TV Saturday at 8:30 a.m. for all the fun!!
