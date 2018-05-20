Annie Malone May Day parade helps support children and family services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The annual Annie Malone May Day Parade attracted thousands of visitors to downtown St. Louis Sunday. The event is a proud display of talent and the biggest fundraiser of the year for Annie Malone Children and Family Services.

“This is our 108th year of the parade but our 130 years of services,” said Teretha Shields, Annie Malone Children and Family Services Administrative Coordinator. “We have so many programs, everything we do is for our children.”

Fox 2 is a proud sponsor the annual parade. Station personalities enjoy riding in convertibles donated by the Gateway Corvette Club. The parade attracts visitors from all over the country.

“There’s a huge need,” said Annie Malone Children and Family Services CEO Sara Lahman.

“Last year we served about 1,900 children, through our crisis center, our residential services, where they stay with us. We diverted about 450 kids from the foster care system.”

Money raised from the parade also benefits children in St. Louis Public Schools.

“School kids come to us for a therapeutic setting and then we do a lot out in the community,” said Lahman. “We have a parenting class where we work to bring parents and children back together at our visitation center, so this parade means a lot to us.”