Arts Pop: 2018 Summer movie preview

ST. LOUIS, MO – "Avengers: Infinity War" has been blasting its way through box office records, but the summer blockbuster movie season hasn’t really even started yet. With the Memorial Day holiday weekend right around the corner, there are many, many other big movies about to hit the big screen. Those movies include “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Ocean’s 8,” “Deadpool 2,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “Incredibles 2,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and Mission: Impossible – Fallout."

St. Louis Post-Dispatch film critic Calvin Wilson breaks down the entire the summer movie lineup for you in this weekend's A&E section.