ST. LOUIS - Grace Meat + Three is teaming up with Urban Chestnut for a Beer Brunch on Saturday, May 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Grace Meat + Three. Chef Rick Lewis shares some of the brunch menu items on FOX 2 News in the Morning.

For more information visit stlgrace.com/events.