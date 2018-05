Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's time to get the grills out of storage and get them ready for your summer BBQs! Chef Nick Freije, Executive Chef at Weber Grill Restaurant and Grill Academy, talks about how to clean your grill, check for defects, replace any worn parts and cook delicious food all grilling-season long. He also talks about how to clean your grill after each use.

Weber Grill Restaurant is offering a Father's Day Brunch and a new Happy Hour.

For more information visit www.webergrillrestaurant.com/.