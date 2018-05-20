× Man facing impersonation charges for using fake credentials

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ An FBI agent says a Missouri man who impersonated an FBI agent, a journalist and a newly hired employee of the St. Louis Blues hockey team was caught when he used a fake FBI ID with a police officer.

The St. Louis Dispatch reports that a May 9 hearing was held in Mark Van Ronzelen’s federal case. Defense attorney John Lynch had sought to have the 45-year-old released from jail before trial.

Lynch says the detention issue is on hold but declined to say why. Court documents show that Lynch seeks a psychiatric exam of Van Ronzelen.

Van Ronzelen was initially indicted in April on felony charges of impersonating an FBI special agent and possession of a fraudulent FBI ID card. The indictment came after Van Ronzelen followed a police officer to his home in March.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com