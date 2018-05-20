× Missouri officials: boat driver charged after 3 die in crash

CAMDEN, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities have identified the three people who died in a weekend boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri this weekend and arrested the boat’s driver on suspicion he was intoxicated.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the boat with five people aboard struck a rock bluff shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, and three people were thrown into the water. All five people involved were friends who graduated from high school in Olathe, Kansas.

The Patrol says the three victims who died were all from Kansas: 23-year-old Joseph LeMark, of Overland Park, 24-year-old Daniel Lewis, of Overland Park and 21-year-old Hailey Hochanadel, of Olathe.

Authorities say 21-year-old Ashley Lamb, of Olathe, was hospitalized in serious condition.

The boat’s driver, 22-year-old Hayden Frazier, of Overland Park, faces several charges.