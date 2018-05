× Police identify teen killed in Spanish Lake

SPANISH LAKE, MO – St. Louis County Police have identified a teen shot and killed Friday in Spanish Lake. Investigators have identified the victim as 18-year-old Tahon Williams of Spanish Lake.

Police say they have taken into custody a 26-year-old man as a person of interest but no charges have been filed.

Police say he was an acquaintance of the victim.

38.787827 -90.215944