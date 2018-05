× Police on the lookout for missing Maplewood woman

MAPLEWOOD, MO – Police are trying to locate 62-year-old Barbara Johnson of Maplewood. She was last seen on May 16th, 2018 around 3 p.m. in the 7200 block of Manchester Road.

Police say she was wearing a black hat, blouse and pants.

If you have seen Ms. Johnson, please call 911 or the Maplewood Police Department at 314-645-3000.