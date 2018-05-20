Post-Scripts: Gov. Greitens’ rollercoaster week in Missouri politics

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo was joined by Christopher Ave, Robert Patrick and Jack Suntrup from the St.Louis Post Dispatch as well as Fox 2 investigator Chris Hayes.

The group discussed the special session in Jefferson City involving Missouri Governor Eric Greitens as well as the charge dropped against him in the invasion of privacy trial.

Post Dispatch reporter Kevin McDermott joined the show to discuss the latest in the Missouri Senate race including new positive poll numbers for Sen. Claire McCaskill.

The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s trending topics.