Sunday is 'National Rescue Dog Day'

ST. LOUIS, MO – If you’ve been thinking about adding a new four-legged member to the family, today is the day to take the leap. It’s National Rescue Dog Day!

According to the ASPCA more than three million dogs enter shelters every year. May 20th recognizes all the benefits of adopting a rescue.

If you’re not ready for the commitment, you can still help. You can volunteer at a local shelter, make a financial donation, or consider fostering.