Thousands of runners ‘Make Tracks Through the Zoo’

ST. LOUIS, MO - It's more than just races and fun runs, it's an opportunity to learn. The 33rd annual Make Tracks Through the Zoo takes place in forest park Sunday morning.

This year, for the first time ever, participants had a chance to run through the world-class Saint Louis Zoo. The event was sold out, with a record number of 4,700 registered participants.

The course took runners and walkers past some of the Zoo’s most scenic features, including the antelope and giraffe habitats, Historic Hill, Centene Grizzly Ridge and more.

Prior to the start of the race, a nurse from the St. Louis Children's Hospital sang the National Anthem and the hospital’s Young Athlete Center which lead the group with stretched prior to the kids’ races.

New this year, registrants signed up to be a “virtual runner” and support the Zoo from afar.

Proceeds help support the conservation efforts of the Saint Louis Zoo at home and around the world