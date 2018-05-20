ST. LOUIS, MO - Not getting the results you want out of your exercise routine? It might not be the workout But what you're doing before and after. FItness trainer Arthur Shivers explains the importance of a good warm-up and cool-down when exercising.
Why warming-up and cooling-down are important when exercising
