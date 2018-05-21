× 500 jobs now available for new St. Louis area Topgolf facility

ST. LOUIS, MO — A Topgolf location will be opening in Chesterfield late this summer. Now the company needs to fill 500 jobs.

Topgolf just posted the hundreds of open positions online. Interviews start the week of June 11. Available positions include servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance, guest services staff and many more.

Dallas based Topgolf is tearing down the Hardees Iceplex in the Chesterfield valley on North Outer 40 Road in order to build their fun-filled facility. Workers at the new 65,000-square-foot venue will receive free games, food and beverage discounts. Some positions include benefits like medical, vision and dental insurance and employees can participate in a 401(k) retirement savings program.

More information: topgolf.com/careers