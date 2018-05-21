× 8 St. Louis County police departments to obtain body cameras

ST. LOUIS – Eight police departments in St. Louis County are joining forces to equip about 260 officers with body cameras.

Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Chief Jeremy Ihler tells The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the departments were awarded a $400,000 federal grant to go toward the devices. He says the departments are working together to help smaller departments control costs and storage prices beyond the life of the grant.

Brentwood, Bridgeton, Clayton, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis are among the agencies that are partnering with Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Many oficials called for body cameras after protests following the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson as a way to build trust and reduce use of force complaints.

Ihler hopes to see all departments outfitted with the new cameras by September.

