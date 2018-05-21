Are beauty pageants relevant in the MeToo movement era?

Posted 10:44 pm, May 21, 2018, by , Updated at 04:55PM, May 21, 2018

ST. LOUIS - The Miss USA Pageant aired on Fox 2 Monday evening. In today's climate of female empowerment and the Time's Up and Me Too movements, do beauty pageants help or hinder the cause. Fox 2 reporter Sandy Miller caught up with Tory Kruse, a current Miss Missouri competitor, and other former pageant competitors to seek their thoughts.