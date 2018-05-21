× Bobbleheads now available for the ‘Show-Me Series’

MILWAUKEE, Wi. – The Show-Me Series Rivalry between the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals is now memorialized with a bobblehead. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum just revealed an officially licensed, limited edition by FOCO. It shows Cardinals’ mascot, Fredbird, and Royals’ mascot, Sluggerrr, facing each other with their fists up.

There are only 1000 of the dual bobbleheads for sale at the online store. They cost $75 each plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

More information: BobbleheadHall.com