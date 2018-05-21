CDC warns Americans to think twice before diving into hotel swimming pools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- It’s almost summer and many people will be looking to dive into the nearest swimming pool, however, according to a new study from the CDC, water at hotel pools, rec centers, and other public spots aren't as clean as they should be.

The biggest culprit of pool-related illness outbreaks is a hard-to-kill parasite called Crypto. Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that causes the diarrheal disease cryptosporidiosis. Most of the illness outbreaks have been linked to hotel swimming pools.

If you've ever experienced red, bloodshot eyes after swimming it is caused by urine mixing with the pool's chemicals. The stronger the chlorine smell at a pool the more urine it has.