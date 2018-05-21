× ‘Don’t be mad at Claire’: McCaskill courts black voters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The African-American community’s frustration with Sen. Claire McCaskill is real.

The perception that the Missouri Democrat has ignored black constituents haunts the corners of her campaign receptions in Ferguson, it looms near rallies in Kansas City, and it even sneaks into sermons from the church pulpit.

Across the nation, African-American voter enthusiasm will help determine whether Democrats can reclaim the House and Senate majorities from President Donald Trump’s Republican Party in November’s midterm elections. A dip in black voter turnout in 2016 allowed Trump to eke out victories in several key states.

McCaskill’s challenge is greater than most. Less than six months from Election Day, her standing with Missouri’s African-American community is in question. And she’s being forced to prove that she’s not taking anyone for granted.