Enterprise Center is new home of the St. Louis Blues

May 21, 2018

The St. Louis Blues and Enterprise announced today that they have entered into a building naming-rights agreement, renaming the home of the Blues “Enterprise Center.” The agreement between the two iconic St. Louis companies is for 15 years. Enterprise was founded in 1957 and is still headquartered in St. Louis, features rental cars and sales. The Blues began play in St. Louis in 1967.

The arena’s naming rights had been held by Scottrade since 2006. The Arena, built in 1994 and was originally called Kiel Center. Savvis purchased the naming rights in 2000.

Enterprises signage will appear on the arena by July 1, 2018.

