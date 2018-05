Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Brides and grooms everywhere are taking note after the fairytale wedding of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle captivated the nation.

Melenie Broyles of Etiquette Saint Louis joined FOX 2 in the morning with tips on how to pull off a royal affair of your very own.

Melenie will host Etiquette Bootcamp June 18-June 22 at Missouri Baptist University. This event will encourage manners, self-confidence, table manners, and tips for going to the pool, amusement parks, play dates and more.

http://www.etiquettesaintlouis.com/