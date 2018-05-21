Fitz’s Root Beer to open new restaurant in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, MO — A second Fitz’s Root Beer Location will be opening in south St. Louis County. Spiegelglass Construction Company says that work on the building in Sappington will begin in July. The new restaurant will be part of South County’s new Gathering Square Development in the 5200 block of South Lindbergh.

The new 9,000 square-foot restaurant will feature a full-service bar and a second dairy bar for shakes and floats. It will seat 220 people inside with space for an additional 40 on the outdoor patio.

The new Fitz’s location is expected to open before the year’s end.

A mesmerizing look at part of the bottling process of @FitzsRootBeer in the limited edition @GatewayArchPark bottles. Pick up your 4pack in the @TheDelmarLoop, the Arch Store, Old Courthouse gift shop, and select area stores. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/s0uFg04qP9 — Katie Kormann (@KatieKormann) April 24, 2018