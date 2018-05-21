× Florida man accused of robbing O’Fallon CVS

O’FALLON, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 52-year-old Florida man in connection with a robbery at an O’Fallon CVS.

According to Captain Kirk Brueggeman, a spokesman for the O’Fallon Police Department, the robbery occurred May 13 in the 700 block of W. Highway 50.

Prosecutors said the suspect, Russell Sickler, walked into the store and demanded money from an employee.

O’Fallon police later learned of a similar incident that happened in West City, Illinois. Investigators connected the two robberies and used information gathered from the West City robbery to identify Sickler and his vehicle.

Sickler was arrested May 15 in Platte County, Wyoming.

Sickler was charged with felony theft. His bond was set at $50,000.