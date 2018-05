ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO – A thunderstorm dumped more than two inches of rain in a short time over central St. Francois County, MO, Monday afternoon. Flash Flooding is being reported in and around the towns of Park Hills and Farmington.

There is also a report of water over the road on U.S. 67 near Leadington.

Heavy rain in Park Hills, MO with some flash foooding. There is now a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve Counties. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/UxLsmNDlLl — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) May 21, 2018