Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo — How about getting outside for a swim? May is National Water Safety Month. Each year we see tragic drownings but many of those accidents are preventable.

Little Fishes Swim School is celebrating National Water Safety Month and a 10-year anniversary with 10 days of giveaways.

More information: www.littlefishesswimschool.com or 314-647-7946.