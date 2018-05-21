One-man crime spree facing charges in St. Charles, St. Peters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police call him a one-man crime spree as an overnight rampage in St. Charles and St. Peters ends with a hostage situation.

The 36-year-old suspect is in custody at the St. Charles Police Department with multiple charges pending. The charges stem from a litany of crimes, including that hostage situation and at least five break-ins, one of which woke up a St. Charles couple on their 34th wedding anniversary.

“She thought it was a gunshot. I ran down the hall. When I looked out the door was open.”

“Police say it was probably a crime of opportunity. He may have shined a light in and saw the purse and grabbed it.”

Police have now connected this break-in around 5:15 a.m. Monday to the hostage situation about 40 minutes later; a mile away at Kenton and McClay in St. Charles. A man who lives here told Fox 2 the suspect ran into the house through a garage door that was open while he was getting ready to go to work. Police say the suspect held the man's fiancé hostage in a bedroom for nearly four hours before surrendering around 9:20 a.m. Police were able to get eight children in the house out safely.

Police say the suspect also broke into a nearby orthodontist office in St. Charles overnight, an antique store in St. Peters, and stole a pickup during another burglary in St. Charles.

The crime spree all started with a domestic disturbance in St. Charles between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday night. The stolen pick-up truck was recovered in St. Peters. The 35-year-old female victim of the domestic disturbance was found with the truck.

“This man was a one-man crime spree throughout the night. He was a danger to the entire community. He ran into a house and took a woman hostage. Fortunately, nobody was hurt."

Police say he was armed with only a pocket knife. Among the items stolen in all of those burglaries: priceless jewelry, and a family heirloom diamond ring. Police believe they may have recovered it at the scene of the hostage situation.