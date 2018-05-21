Preview Little Bird’s southern-inspired breakfast menu at Juniper this Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Juniper's John Perkins has a new concept restaurant named Little Bird. Little Bird offers approachable, southern-inspired breakfast and looks to highlight locally-sourced ingredients that pay homage to time-honored cooking and techniques.

Perkins relocated Juniper to 4101 Laclede allowing Little Bird to eventually take over the current space at 360 North Boyle Avenue.

Get a preview of the menu and experience the first taste of what`s to come at the Little Bird pop-up at Juniper this Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

For more information, please visit JuniperEats.com or call (314) 329-7697.