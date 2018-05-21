Council votes Monday on proposal to bring trash transfer station to St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO- The St. Charles County will vote Monday evening on a controversial plan to build a trash transfer station near the Family Arena. The proposed facility would be built on an eight-acre site next to the old quarry at Arena Parkway and Friedens Road.

The plans for the trash transfer station would allow for small trash collection trucks to drop garbage in an enclosed building. The trash would be pushed off a ledge to a larger truck parked below and then taken to an area landfill.

The facility would accept up to a thousand tons of trash each day and make just over a hundred daily truck trips.

Those opposed to the trash transfer station are worried about odor, debris, noise and that property values of nearby homes will take a hit. Residents signed petitions against the plan and sent letters of opposition.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend the council reject the proposal. In order for the proposal to pass, five of the seven council members must vote in favor of the plan.

Monday's county council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at 100 N. Third Street.