St. Louis Blues to reveal new naming rights for Scottrade Center

ST. LOUIS, MO- The home of the blues will officially get a new name Monday morning. Artists renderings of what the new signage will look like will be unveiled around 10 a.m. along with the official new name for the arena.

The Scottrade Center was first called the Kiel Center when it opened back in 1994. It then became the Saavis Center from 2000 until 2006, it has been the Scottrade Center ever since.

There were plans for the building to be named the Td Ameritrade Center after it was announced the Td Ameritrade bought Scottrade back in October 2016. Td Ameritrade officials announced that they would not pursue that name change.