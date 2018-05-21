ST. LOUIS, MO- Airports and highways will fill up this weekend for Memorial Day travel, if you are one of the many travelers, give your back a break.
Dr. Alex Vidan Of Vidan Family Chiropractic joined FOX 2 in the morning to explain the proper way to sit when hitting the road.
Top 5 Memorial Day Back Pain Sufferers Travel Tips:
- Provide support to your back during your travel
- Neck pillows can help with neck pain and provide support
- Watch your posture
- Use ice
- Lift your legs
