Top 5 Memorial Day back pain sufferers travel tips

ST. LOUIS, MO-  Airports and highways will fill up this weekend for Memorial Day travel,  if you are one of the many travelers, give your back a break.

Dr. Alex Vidan Of Vidan Family Chiropractic joined FOX 2 in the morning to explain the proper way to sit when hitting the road.

Top 5 Memorial Day Back Pain Sufferers Travel Tips:

  1. Provide support to your back during your travel
  2. Neck pillows can help with neck pain and provide support
  3. Watch your posture
  4. Use ice
  5. Lift your legs

 

 

 